× Nick Digilio 02.15.19: Travel Horror Stories, Weird T.S.A. Confiscations, Best SNL Characters of All-Time

Hour 1

+ Show Start

+ Beards are better

+ Sue Crum tells us how to clear our clutter

Hour 2:

+ Top 10 T.S.A. confiscated items

+ Travel horror stories

Hour 3:

+ Travel horror stories concluded

+ Greatest SNL characters of all-time

Hour 4:

+ Greatest SNL characters of all-time concluded

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)