Nick Digilio 02.15.19: Travel Horror Stories, Weird T.S.A. Confiscations, Best SNL Characters of All-Time

Saturday Night Live "Bill Swerski's Super Fans" sketch (YouTube.com)

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Beards are better
+ Sue Crum tells us how to clear our clutter

Hour 2:
+ Top 10 T.S.A. confiscated items
+ Travel horror stories

Hour 3:
+ Travel horror stories concluded
+ Greatest SNL characters of all-time

Hour 4:
+ Greatest SNL characters of all-time concluded

