Mexican-style lager, saison, and porter beer reviews on “At the Breweries” with Brian Noonan

Learn about Mexican-style lager, saison, and porter beers from Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana. They join Brian in-studio to educate and entertain in this edition of “At the Breweries.”



They discuss the latest news from their breweries and others around Chicagoland, then dig into some specific styles of beer. Some of the beers featured in their discussion:

Mexican-style Lager Clean, crisp, and very refreshing. Modelo vs. Cruz Blanca Mexican Lager Saison Spicy, effervescent, and complex. Saison DuPont vs. Perennial Prism

Porter Dark, roasty, and deceptively light Samuel Smith Tadcaster Porter vs. Illuminated Brew Works Pazuzu’s Pedals

