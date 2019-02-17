× Jamie Little talks Daytona 500, Media Day, Daytona Weather and MORE!

One of our favorite motorsports personalities, Jamie Little joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Jamie shares the excitement building as we close in on the 61st running of the Daytona 500 and all the action that is to come. Watch the Daytona 500 on Fox February 17th or better yet get out of the cold and make a Road Trip to the race and see history in person!

For for information on all the action go to http://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.