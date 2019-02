× Is it possible to select any front runners in the Chicago mayoral race?

Rick Pearson is joined by Tribune reporter and political team member John Byrne to share the latest on the Chicago mayoral race as election day nears. John expresses the reasons as to why the front runners of the race are hard to determine; shares a briefing on each candidate and the strength each one using to build momentum; and provides his opinion as to who he believes the wild card candidate could be.