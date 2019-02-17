× Hermie Sadler Talks Daytona 500 Excitement, The Hermie and Elliott Sadler Foundation and MORE!

The guy who as done it all: driver, pit reporter, correspondent and team owner advocate Herman Marion “Hermie” Sadler joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Hermie shares the excitement building as we close in on the 61st running of the Daytona 500 and all the action, racing and pageantry happening at the track. Watch the Daytona 500 on Fox February 17th and For for information on all the action go to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Hermie also tells us all about The Hermie and Elliott Sadler Foundation he started after his daughter was diagnosed to help raise more awareness and help educate more people about autism. For more information on the foundation go to sadlerfoundation.org.