Chicago’s historical segregation still remains it’s largest obstacle

Rick Pearson welcomes Author and Educator Michael Golden to discuss city politics and the need to have a mayor that can properly handle the segregation that exists in Chicago. Michael wrote a piece that covers the racial problems that reside in the city titled “A City Still Segregated” where he explores Chicago’s racial strife and economic statuses. Rick and Michael explore the evolution of segregation in the Chicagoland area and how the next Chicago mayor will have to prepare themselves to combat the issues that still plague the city.

