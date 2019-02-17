× Brian Noonan Show 2/17/19: “Silence,” Dear Evan Hansen, sports memorabilia, and At the Breweries

Brian talks to Norwegian explorer Erling Kagge about finding true silence and sports memorabilia appraise Michael Osacky talks sports memorabilia. Plus: a Bow Tie Theatre Review of Dear Evan Hansen, and beer reviews on “At the Breweries.”



Brian kicks off the show by talking to Cody Gough, his producer, about a recent science conference he attended, and why it’s hard to talk about science with the public. The crew also talk about their Valentine’s Day activities last week.

Norwegian explorer Erling Kagge then calls in from Norway (!) to discuss his new book “Silence: In the Age of Noise.” He was the first person to reach the South Pole alone, and he tells Brian why silence is essential to our sanity and happiness — and how it can open doors to wonder and gratitude.

Certified sports memorabilia appraiser Michael Osacky from Baseball in the Attic joins Brian in-studio to talk sports collectibles. He’ll be at The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum’s seventh annual Antique Appraisal Day on Saturday, February 23, at the museum (6422 Main St. in Union, Illinois). You can reserve a 10-minute slot for your treasure by calling the museum at 815-923-2267.

Brian then gives a shining “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning musical playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (formerly the Oriental Theatre) now through March 10, 2019, with tickets for shows during an additional engagement going on sale this week. He gives a less glowing review of their production of Friends: A Musical Parody, now playing at the Broadway Playhouse through March 3, 2019.

In the wake of revelations around the Jussie Smollett case, Brian asks: are you afraid to express doubt or skepticism around things because you’ll be branded with a label like “racist” or “homophobic,” even when details don’t seem to add up?

To wrap up the show, John Carruthers from Revolution Brewing and Jesse Valenciana from Goose Island Brewery join Brian in-studio for another edition of “At the Breweries.” They discuss Mexican-style Lager, Saison, and Porter style beers.