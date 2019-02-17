Bozo’s legacy: Dean Richards talks with the families of the original star Bob Bell and producer Don Sandburg

Posted 12:54 PM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, February 17, 2019

Clowning around with Bob Bell (son of original Bozo, Bob Bell), his wife Cindy and Dean Richards

Dean Richards welcomes the families of Bob Bell and Don Sandburg to talk about the immortal legacy of “Bozo’s Circus” and the talented team behind a piece of a Chicago history. Carol Bell (Bob’s wife),  Joan Roy (Bob’s daughter), and Doug Sandburg (Don’s son) all join Dean by phone while Jeff Bell (Bob’s son) is in our Allstate Skyline Studio.

It’s all in preparation for a huge special titled Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s, a collection of digitally remastered segments from the first decade of the original Bozo show.

Catch the prime-time special hosted by Dean himself tonight at 7pm on WGN TV and streaming on wgntv.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.