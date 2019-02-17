× Bozo’s legacy: Dean Richards talks with the families of the original star Bob Bell and producer Don Sandburg

Dean Richards welcomes the families of Bob Bell and Don Sandburg to talk about the immortal legacy of “Bozo’s Circus” and the talented team behind a piece of a Chicago history. Carol Bell (Bob’s wife), Joan Roy (Bob’s daughter), and Doug Sandburg (Don’s son) all join Dean by phone while Jeff Bell (Bob’s son) is in our Allstate Skyline Studio.

It’s all in preparation for a huge special titled Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s, a collection of digitally remastered segments from the first decade of the original Bozo show.

Catch the prime-time special hosted by Dean himself tonight at 7pm on WGN TV and streaming on wgntv.com.