Bob Pockrass Changes In All Aspect Of The Daytona 500 and Media!

Award winning journalist, Bob Pockrass joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Bob discussing the differences that Daytona 500 has gone through since the beginning, the difference that the media side has endured and more. Be sure to watch the Daytona 500 on Fox February 17th and For for information on all the action go to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.