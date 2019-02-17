Adam Alexander Talks Weekend Forecast, Adapting to Changes on the Media and Track Side and MORE!

Posted 1:09 AM, February 17, 2019, by

Curtesy of Adam Alexander

Fox Sports announcer, Adam Alexander joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Adam and Dane discuss he forecast that is in store for the race the changes that the media side of racing has been goin through with adding new personalities to the mix, being moved to a new studio and more. Be sure to watch the Daytona 500 on Fox February 17th and For for information on all the action go to www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.