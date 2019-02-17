× A postcard to Bozo finally arrives 40 years later

As a little girl, Sonali Dighe sent a post card to Bozo’s Circus in hopes of making a pen pal out of her favorite TV personality. 40 years later, her letter finally arrived.

Dean talks with Sonali about growing up with Bozo and why “Bozo’s Circus” holds such a special place in the hearts of Chicagoans.

It’s all in preparation for a huge special titled Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s, a collection of digitally remastered segments from the first decade of the original Bozo show.

Catch the prime-time special hosted by Dean himself tonight at 7pm on WGN TV and streaming on wgntv.com.