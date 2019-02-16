× White Sox Weekly (02/16/19): Spring Training Preview & Contest Winner Tom Petermann

Another week passes by and no Manny Machado for the White Sox as spring training gets underway. To get the show started off Tom Petermann, the winner of the White Sox fastest pitch contest, joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about his big win! Later, Kevin Powell joins the show to discuss Manny Machado, Eloy Jimenez and more. Then finally James Fegan from The Athletic, joins Carm and Harry to continue the spring training discussion and to preview the upcoming 2019 season.