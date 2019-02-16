× The Patti Vasquez Show 2.15.19 | Aurora Shooting leaves six dead, Aurora Sen. Linda Holmes, Alderman Candidate Alex Acevedo, Binge and uncork with Susan Daneberger, and Finally Friday Panel

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show

Tragedy strikes in Aurora IL, A gunman opened fire at Henry Pratt Company killing six civilians and injuring five police officers in line for duty. Senator of Aurora Linda Homles joins Patti to discuss how the community is rallying around this tragedy and how your able to help for the ones that are in need! Following the breakdown on the shooting, 25th ward alderman candidate Alex Acevedo joins Patti to discuss his campaign. Acevedo is the first registered nurse to run for city council, and if elected, He will be crowned the first ever nurse to win a city council election.

Another particular segment with Susan Daneberger on Binge and Uncorked. Susan and Patti suggest to you the listeners on what shows or movie you should binge on whiling you uncork a specific wine! Find out what’s this weeks binge and uncorked you should hop on! To wrap up the show, we have our daily Finally Friday Panel. Joining Patti is Eric Elk and Dave Lundy who will be taking all of your phone calls and discussing everything that has to do with politicals whether it’s local and national. Got a Question?? We got the Answers!

Be sure to visit any blood donation centers in Illinois this weekend as Vitalant is looking for donators of 0+ or 0- blood. Check out the following locations

Vitalant Donation Center- Anyday at 2764 Aurora Ave, Naperville IL

Bolingbrook IL- Saturday at Firehouse Subs (1235 W. Boughton Road)

St. Charles IL- Sunday at Caldwell Banker (2690 East Main Street)

Visit: https://vitalant.org to get more information