The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (02/16/19): To Endorse, Or Not Endorse. That is the Question, but Whisperers Beware

Posted 5:37 PM, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, February 16, 2019

Built in 1910, Chicagos City Hall, also housing Cook County offices, gets its first cleaning in 46 years, shown May 25, 1956. The work will continue another month, mostly at night in Chicago, because of acid in the sandblast which would bother passersby in crowded daytime conditions. Estimated cost is almost $100,000. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

The Chicago Way (02/16/19): From behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass reports from an undisclosed location on his policy of not endorsing candidates and the whispers about Kasso’s allegiances, which are to only to his Chumbalone brethren.

