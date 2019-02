× The Beat: Marc Ganis on the Cubs new TV deal: “The money is going to go three places, the players, Wrigley Field, and Theo Epstein”

Earlier this week, the Chicago Cubs announced their new television deal with Sinclair Broadcasting. What does it mean for fans? How much is it going to cost? Marc Ganis from Sportscorp Limited, talks to Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz, and gives insight into the new partnership.