× The Beat Full Show (02/16/19): The Cubs new TV deal, Michael Jordan turns 56, Blackhawks stay hot, and Mark and Harry’s stories of the week

This week on The Beat with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz, Marc Ganis joins the show to discuss the Cubs new TV deal with Sinclair Broadcasting. Is the new deal going to hurt the Cubs viewership? How much could the channel cost? Marc has those answers and more. After Marc, Carm and Harry go over Michael Jordan’s top 56 moments and highlights in honor of his 56th birthday. Later Troy Murray joins the show to preview the Blackhawks matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the teams recent hot streak. Then finally, Carm and Harry discuss their favorite stories of the week.