OTL #644: Winter Tavern Tour visits Richmond's, Finishing a campaign for alderman, The Secret History of Willie Big Eyes Smith

Mike Stephen stops by Richmond’s Sports Bar in Humboldt Park to learn about that establishment’s history, checks in with 33rd ward aldermanic candidate Katie Sieracki, and learns the Secret History of local Bluesman Willie “Big Eyes” Smith. This week’s local music is brought to you by Obeko.

