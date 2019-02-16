× Mark Carman and Jerry Nunn fill in for Matt Bubala 02.16.19 | Mass shooting in Aurora, Tiffany Van Dyke pleads for her husbands safety, most horrifying survival stories and more..

Mark Carman and Jerry Nunn fill in for Matt Bubala as they explore the details of the recent mass shooting in Aurora, IL yesterday that left five dead. Callers weigh in on local terrorism and whether or not gun laws would help or hurting the seemingly numbers of mass shooting in the U.S.

Tiffany Van Dyke pleads for the safety of her husband after recent reports of Van Dyke getting beat up and transferred to a safer location.

What’s your most horrifying survival stories. Mark and Jerry share stories of their own.

All this and more.