× Featured Guest: Ricardo Regalado | Startup Showcase: Fretch & Cardboard Live

On the show today Scott is joined in studio with our featured guest, the CEO of Route, Ricardo Regalado. To start off the segment, Ricky gave us his background in taking over his family’s business and how he worked hard and made it grow. Ricky and Scott then dive into what it’s like working with family and friends who are like family and how it can be very beneficial for any company. To learn more about Route, you can go to getroute.com.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with CEO of Fretch, Naresh Mulchandani. Fretch delivers a variety of quality, high value ethnic groceries to your doorstep. Next on the show Scott is joined with CEO of Cardboard Live, Wilson Hunter. Cardboard Live is interested providing digital entertainment, digital median innovation, and niche competitive hobbies. First streaming platform for games that lets fan buy the products they see on screen.

To invest in Fretch click here and to invest in Cardboard Live click here.

