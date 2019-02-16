× Chicago’s 25th Ward Alderman Candidate Alex Acevedo

Joining Patti Vasquez tonight is 25th ward Alderman Candidate Alex Acevedo. The 25th ward is one of the most diverse districts there is in Chicago. Alex dives in on his approach of how electing him as alderman, can help the community with lack of opportunity, education to the youth and mental health disorders.

One thing Alex encourages us Illinoisans is to “Get engaged with your community, Put your phone down and go meet your neighbor,” Alex said during his interview with Patti Vasquez. Acevedo is the 4th generation from his family. Alex is the first ever nurse to run for city council and If elected, would become the first registered nurse to achieve that goal.

To learn more about Alex Acevedo and his campaign, check out his website at https://www.alexfor25.com/