Video: Weekend Warning – There’s more snow in the forecast edition

Posted 6:28 PM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, February 15, 2019

There will be free train rides this weekend, plus the Auto Show and it’s Chicago Black Restaurant Week and Ramenfest. But, and don’t tell us we didn’t warn you, there’s MORE SNOW IN THE FORECAST! Whatever your plans, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

