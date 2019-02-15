There will be free train rides this weekend, plus the Auto Show and it’s Chicago Black Restaurant Week and Ramenfest. But, and don’t tell us we didn’t warn you, there’s MORE SNOW IN THE FORECAST! Whatever your plans, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
Video: Weekend Warning – There’s more snow in the forecast edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Look up!
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Big Game Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Protect your car battery
-
Video: A Very Cold Weekend Warning
-
Video: It’s a Wonderful Weekend Warning
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with snow
-
Video: The first Weekend Warning of the new year
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with fish
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Christmas Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Stay indoors edition
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with pictures
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with a brief nap