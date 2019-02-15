× The Patti Vasquez Show 2.14.19 | Fashion Producer Blake Martin gives us his latest, Chief Deputy John O’Malley talks the Jussie Smollett case, and car expert Warren Reiss stops by

We get up close and personal with Fashion Producer Blake Martin of Blake Martin Productions as he tells us more about his journey, career, and upcoming casting calls.

After the recent reports of ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett being attack in Chicago, doubters are applying pressure. Chief Deputy John O’Malley chimes in on what’s going on with this case and what we should expect.

Plus, what better way to spend Valentine’s Day than to adore your favorite car? Car expert Warren Reiss stops by to tells us more about the cars we can love a long time.