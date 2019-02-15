The closing numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on November 14, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
The Markets 2/15/19: Stocks end higher ahead of trade talks with China
Orion opens the show with a look at the optimistic outlook on Wall Street just before trade talks with China. Later, Orion sits down with Bryce Knorr to discuss Farm Futures. Finally, Orion closes the show in his usual fashion, with an extended look at agribusiness.