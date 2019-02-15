× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 02.15.19: Aurora shooting updates, Jussie Smollett, the “national emergency,” Bill Daley

John Williams follows the active shooter situation in Aurora alongside Steve Bertrand as the story continues to break. Additionally, John brings in WGN and ABC Radio Reporter Ryan Burrow to continue the discussion on Jussie Smollett whose story is now being investigated as a possibly staged attack. Then, ABC Radio Reporter Andy Field joins John to highlight one quote from President Trump’s national emergency press conference this morning, almost stating that there isn’t a national emergency. Mayoral Candidate Bill Daley addresses some of the issues at hand for which he’s been charged in recent news, while also being endorsed by a number of high-profile figures.