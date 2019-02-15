DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 21: A detailed view of the Daytona 500 trophy prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)
Previewing the Daytona 500 With Pete Pistone
SiriusXM host and Nascar analyst, Pete Pistone, joins Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet to preview this Sunday’s Daytona 500. Pete talks about the rule changes, who the favorites are and which driver is a potential dark horse. You can follow Pete on Twitter: @PPistone.