Pops is expanding his roster: Lauren and Ross are expecting Steve's 2nd grandchild

We all know that Steve Cochran’s granddaughter, Abigail Grace, is his favorite person on the planet. But there’s a shake up happening. It turns out, he’s going to have to make room in his heart. Lauren and Ross and Abigail have announced that they are expecting a little boy in August. Congrats to the Cochran family and we already know that Abigail is going to be a great big sister!