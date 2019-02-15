Breaking: Active shooter situation in Aurora

Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: February 15

Posted 2:48 PM, February 15, 2019, by
Google, Trends, 2019, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, MVPShow, MVP.Show, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, Youtube, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Tinder, Dating, Apps, Cows, Tudder, Relationship, Rare, Black Leopard, Kenya, Africa, Animal, Hidden City, Fares, Airlines, Lufthansa, Germany, MER-B, MER-1, NASA, Rover, Opportunity, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Grammy Awards, Staples Center, Los Angeles, Music, Artist, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Disney, Frozen 2, Trailer

G (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

YouTube video of the week: Frozen 2 | Official Teaser Trailer

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.