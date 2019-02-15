× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: There’s a flood of new streaming services a-comin’

It’s Fri-yay! What’s worth watching on TV this weekend? Bill and Wendy check in with Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about the Netflix original series “Russian Doll“. He also shares details on the new streaming video services from Apple, Disney, and WarnerMedia.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.