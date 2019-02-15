An Apple TV device, left, is shown alongside Google's Chromecast, center, and the Roku 2, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013 in New York. Streaming video devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Googles Chromecast project video from Netflix, YouTube and other services onto the big-screen TV. Suddenly, the computer seems inadequate. Internet television will never be the same. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: There’s a flood of new streaming services a-comin’
It’s Fri-yay! What’s worth watching on TV this weekend? Bill and Wendy check in with Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about the Netflix original series “Russian Doll“. He also shares details on the new streaming video services from Apple, Disney, and WarnerMedia.
