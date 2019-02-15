× Cochran Show Chicago Bulls youth correspondent Conor Gibbs on the Bulls trade for Otto Porter Jr and the 2nd half of the season

Conor Gibbs is the Steve Cochran Show Bulls correspondent for the 2018-19 season. Conor is a 5th grater at St. Clement and he’s an avid sports nut. Conor was happy the Bulls got Otto Porter Jr and he think he’s got a lot of potential. Even though the fan in him wants to see the Bulls win, he wouldn’t mind if they lost so they can get the first pick in the draft. Conor also notes his personal career high is 16 pts. Special guest appearance by Junior Chicago Bulls correspondent, Luke Gibbs.