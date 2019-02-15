Breaking: Active shooter situation in Aurora

Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.15.19: The Day After V-Day

Posted 2:39 PM, February 15, 2019, by
rockford2

Bill and Wendy display their Rockford swag

Welcome to Friday. Have you ever heard of ‘zombie’ deer disease? It’s a fatal neurological disease that turns deer into zombies could spread to humans, health experts are warning. Yikes. Bill and Wendy dive into that. They also talk about the Jussie Smollett case, sweet Valentine’s Day stories, and Alexander Zalben from Decider.com talks new TV!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.