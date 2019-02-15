× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.15.19: The Day After V-Day

Welcome to Friday. Have you ever heard of ‘zombie’ deer disease? It’s a fatal neurological disease that turns deer into zombies could spread to humans, health experts are warning. Yikes. Bill and Wendy dive into that. They also talk about the Jussie Smollett case, sweet Valentine’s Day stories, and Alexander Zalben from Decider.com talks new TV!

