Baseball Teams Start To Remove Cracker Jack & Peanuts From Stadiums, Being Paid to Have Kids, And The Future Of NBA Jerseys | Full Show (Feb 15th)

Posted 10:38 PM, February 15, 2019, by

Harry Teinowitz

Harry Teinowitz hosts WGN’s Nightside as we take a look at the day’s top stories and share Aurora shooting updates with: Ryan Burrow, Former Police Chief John O’Malley, and WGN’s Andrea Darlas.   Then, we step away and talk about everything from being paid to have kids in the country of Hungry, baseball teams removing Cracker Jack and peanuts from stadiums and the future of NBA Jerseys.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.