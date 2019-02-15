Aurora Senator Linda Holmes addresses Tragic Shooting at Henry Pratt Company “First responder’s ran in there to save lifes”
Tonight on Patti Vasquez – Aurora Senator Linda Homes addresses Tragic Shooting at Henry Pratt Company that occurred earlier this afternoon. “Those first responders ran in there and risk their lives to save lives,” said Sen. Holmes. A gunman opened fire in Aurora early this afternoon, southwest of Chicago.
Five victims have been confirmed dead, and five police officers were wounded. “Loved ones expected their significant others home from dinner- they never came,” said Sen. Holmes
Aurora police said the alleged shooter was killed has been identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin. Illinois new Governor. J.B. Pritzker, who was sworn into office just over a month ago, thanked law enforcement and told reporters there was “no way to prepare for the pain of losing innocent people in the state that you were elected to lead.”