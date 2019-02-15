President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
ABC Radio Reporter Andy Field: “People filing court filings against him [Trump] will use this quote”
ABC Radio Reporter Andy Field joins John Williams to explain how one quote from President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency this morning exemplifies why there isn’t a national emergency. That quote is about wall funding.