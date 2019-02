× A Chicago company is changing the way we see things. Literally

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with award-winning acoustical architect Timothy Pickett about his company Encompass Audio Visual. Tim talks about what it means to be an acoustical architect, how they keep up with technological advances, how they see the growth of the industry and the challenges of navigating an eco-friendly future.