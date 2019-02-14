× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 31 | Stress and anxiety in girls: how to flip the switch from harmful to healthy

If you have a teenager, or if you were a teenager, you know the twists and turns on the social-emotional path toward adulthood — especially for girls. It was hard enough for the daughters of yesteryear, passing notes and hogging their parents’ land lines, but girls today have it much worse. Psychologist Lisa Damour, New York Times bestselling author of Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions Into Adulthood, tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos that social media, constant connectivity and a lack of sleep all contribute to the increased stress and anxiety. But in her new book, Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls, Damour explains why the news isn’t all bad.

