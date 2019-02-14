Top Five@5 (02/14/19): Jason Van Dyke’s wife says she believes her husband was targeted in a prison attack, Nancy Pelosi reacts to President Trump’s threat to declare a national emergency, The Pet Shop Boys release new music, and more…

Tiffany Van Dyke wife of former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 14th, 2019:

Jason Van Dyke’s wife said she believes her husband was targeted in a prison attack last week. Nancy Pelosi reacted to the announcement that President Trump will declare a national emergency at the border to build his wall. ‘Empire’ actor, Jussie Smollett appears on Good Morning America to discuss the attack that happened to him in Chicago. The Pet Shop Boys releases new music, and more!

