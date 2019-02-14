× Thought Leader Doug Myers: A.I. Simplifying and Making Banking More Efficient

Steve Grzanich and the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (Senior Vice President and the Chicago Private Client Market Leader at Associated Bank) sat down to check in on the world of private banking that is seeing a jump in recruiting competition, boutique banking trends, and the way artificial intelligence is helping to make banks more efficient. Changes are on the horizon but Steve and Doug also touched on the direction of the economy based on what Doug has been hearing on the front lines.