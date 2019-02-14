The Wintrust Business Lunch 2/14/19: Ian Sherr from CNET, Bill Geiger from Geigler Wealth Management, and Dennis Rodkin from Crains Chicago Business

Posted 1:36 PM, February 14, 2019

PHOTO: People stand in the lobby for Amazon offices Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in New York. Amazon will not build a new headquarters in New York City, a stunning reversal to an ambitious plan that would have brought an estimated 25,000 jobs to the city. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Happy Valentines Day! Even though love is in the air, business keeps on rolling. To start things off, Steve Bertrand talks to the Senior Editor from CNET Ian Sherr about how Chicago could be a winner with Amazon pulling their plans from New York and spreading those new jobs around their different hubs. Why didn’t they just go to the next city on their list? Later, Bill Geiger from Gieger Wealth Management joins the show to discuss how you can tell if you are really ready for retirement. Finally Dennis Rodkin from Crains Chicago Business, discusses the Al Capone house that is up for sale and how much it costs to own a piece of history.

 

