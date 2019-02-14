× The Opening Bell 2/14/19: What will it take to properly fix the bridging infrastructure?

Steve Grzanich spoke with Doug Myers (Senior Vice President and the Chicago Private Client Market Leader with Associated Bank) about the benefits artificial intelligence is having for banks and the increase in productivity that may arise.

WGN’s own Mary Sandberg Boyle joined the program as a conversation evolved concerning the social security cap going away and what that means long-term for generations to come; as well as the infrastructure in bridges that Chicago has been experiencing.