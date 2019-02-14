× The Mincing Rascals 02.14.19: From die hard Cubs fan to White Sox fan, Jason Van Dyke is attacked in federal, Jussie Smollett, Trump rallies, presidential bids

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals wonder how much impact the Cubs cable TV deal with Sinclair will have on fans. Then, they move on to discuss the appeal efforts for Jason Van Dyke’s sentence, after news that he was attacked in federal prison. The Rascals then talk about some of the holes observed in the Jussie Smollett attack story. Plus, President Trump’s rally speech in El Paso raises some questions. Finally, the group discusses some new 2020 presidential candidates.

Scott recommends checking out some of the failed Mars Rover mission photos.

Patti recommends becoming a White Sox fan, and reading High Risers: Cabrini-Green and the Fate of American Public Housing by Ben Austen.

Eric recommends watching “Russian Doll” on Netflix.

John recommends reading Team of Vipers by Cliff Sims.