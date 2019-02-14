× The John Williams Show 02.14.19: Cubs cable TV deal, Jason Van Dyke attacked, Jussie Smollett’s attack story, the race for mayor, “Love Poems (For Married People)

John Williams kicks off the show by continuing the conversation on the Cubs and Sinclair cable TV deal, and the unknown future for Cubs fans. Los Angeles Times Sports Business Reporter Bill Shaikin joins John to give him what could be a cautionary tale, after the way the Dodgers fared with its cable TV deal. Then, Jason Van Dyke was beaten up in a Connecticut federal prison. His appellate attorney, Jennifer Blagg, joins the show to explain the attack and why he doesn’t belong in a federal facility. She also responds to listeners’ lack of sympathy. Ryan Burrow then covers the newest details that have arisen in the Jussie Smollett attack story. Listeners also have a hard time with that story. Plus, John wants to go over some of the mayoral candidates just two weeks ahead of the election. He calls on Walter Jacobson to do that. And, finally, John salutes Valentine’s Day with hilarious Love Poems (For Married People) author John Kenney.