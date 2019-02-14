× Steve Bertrand & WGN Radio present Treasures of Portugal

Steve Bertrand & WGN Radio present Treasures of Portugal

9-day Private Group Journey

Departure: Departs from Chicago on October 19, 2019. $3,699.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare on TAP Air Portugal and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $700.*

Accommodations:

Lisbon – 3 nights, 4-Star Hotel Heritage Lisboa Plaza Coimbra – 1 night, 4-Star Gale Coimbra Porto – 3 nights, 4-Star Hotel Vincci Porto



Inclusions:

English speaking tour director throughout tour

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Lunch in a winery, Duoro Valley

Four 3-course dinners, including a traditional Fado Show

Luxury coach for transfers and sightseeing

Sightseeing tour of Lisbon

Entrance of Belem Tower, Lisbon

Entrance to Hieronymite Monastery, Lisbon

Excursion to Sintra and Cascais

Entrance to National Palace of Pena, Sintra

Entrance to Convento, Tomar

Visit the University of Coimbra

Sightseeing tour of Porto

Entrance to the Stock Exchange Palace, Porto

Duoro River Cruise, Porto

Duoro Valley Excursion

Winery tour and tasting in Duoro Valley

Portfolio of documents

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency customer service while in Portugal

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 30 passengers to operate. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $700. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on TAP Air Portugal. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (OCTOBER 19) – USA / LISBON: Fly overnight on your transatlantic flight from Chicago to Lisbon, Portugal. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (OCTOBER 20) – ARRIVE LISBON, PORTUGAL: Welcome to Portugal! After clearing customs, enter the arrivals area where you will meet your tour director and coach driver. After a short welcome, depart from the airport and make your way to your hotel. The remainder of the day is at leisure in Lisbon. This evening enjoy a welcome dinner in your hotel. (D)

DAY 3 (OCTOBER 21) – EXCURSION TO SINTRA & CASCAIS: Enjoy breakfast. Today, visit Sintra – a romantic city of castles, monuments and palatial estates. A city tour includes the National Palace of Pena, a Romanesque retreat crowning a mountain peak and resplendent with yellow and pink painted buildings, crenellated turrets, and a medley of architectural style. Visit the fishing village of Cascais, with its beautiful array of mansions and exclusive residences. Enjoy some free time before returning to Lisbon for overnight. (B)

DAY 4 (OCTOBER 22) – LISBON: After breakfast, depart on a tour of Lisbon. Delve into Lisbon’s centuries old seafaring heritage, paying tribute to the brave men who set off from these shores to discover a new world. You’ll see the shimmering white Monument to the Discoveries, the iconic suspension bridge spanning the River Tagus, and Belem Tower, built to commemorate Vasco da Gama’s expedition. Walk through the cobblestone alleys of quaint Alfama, the popular quarter of the seamen and Fado singers. Tour the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Hieronymite Monastery, an exquisite testament to 15th century Manueline architecture and art. This evening enjoy dinner and a traditional Fado show. (B/D)

DAY 5 (OCTOBER 23) LISBON / OBIDOS / COIMBRA: After breakfast, depart from Lisbon and start your journey towards Coimbra. Pause in the hilltop walled town of Óbidos, described as “a medieval town that looks like it was lifted from the pages of a fairy tale.” Enjoy some free time to wander along its cobbled streets that meander up to the ramparts, passing picturesque whitewashed houses charming with cascading bougainvillea and painted doors of every color. Continue to the town of Tomar, set within one of the most fertile regions on the Iberian Peninsula. One of Portugal’s historical jewels, the town was established inside the walls of the Convento de Cristo, a former Roman Catholic convent originally built as a stronghold of the Knights Templar in the late 12th century. On a guided tour of the Convento, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, explore the wonders inside this labyrinthine complex that includes the fortified Round Church, the “Bread” Cloister, the Refectory and more, and learn how the Convento and Tomar itself became especially important in the 15th century as a center of Portuguese overseas expansion under Henry the Navigator. Onwards to Coimbra for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

DAY 6 (OCTOBER 24) – COIMBRA / PORTO: After breakfast, depart for a guided tour of one of the oldest universities in the world. The University of Coimbra was founded in Lisbon in 1290 but relocated here in 1308. While walking through the campus, take note of the uniforms its students wear; they were the inspiration for the attire worn by Harry Potter and his classmates. Visit its 18th-century library, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to some 56,000 volumes, many of which date from the 16th to 18th centuries. After lunch on your own, depart from Coimbra and make your way to Porto for overnight. (B)

DAY 7 (OCTOBER 25) – PORTO: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel. Afterwards, join your tour director and a local guide for a sightseeing tour in Porto which takes you past baroque churches and along the winding cobblestone lanes that tumble down towards the Douro. See the remarkable bridges that span the river and the Gothic Church of St. Francis. Visit the Stock Exchange Palace with its splendid Arabian Hall inspired by Granada’s Alhambra before taking a ride along the Douro River aboard a traditional, flat-bottomed rabelo boat like those used for centuries to transport port wine down the river. The remainder of your afternoon and evening are free in Porto. (B).

DAY 8 (OCTOBER 26) – DUORO VALLEY EXCURSION: Colorful, eclectic Porto rises on staggered hills beside the Douro River where the river empties into the Atlantic. Port wine originated here in the 17th century and is still the region’s mainstay product, brought down from the vineyards of the Douro River Valley. Begin the day with a drive through the valley and some of the most unusual and breathtaking wine country in the world – where the serpentine river winds along deep gorges and mountains ringed with terraces and carved into vast patchworks of vineyard estates, and baroque villas, like hilltop castles, dot the landscape. The hardy grape varieties suitable for port are all native to the region and thrive in the sandy, infertile soil with roots that reach down thirty feet or more in search of water. Stop at a winery for a tour and tasting, followed by lunch. Later, return to Porto for dinner and overnight. (B/L/D)

DAY 9 (OCTOBER 27) – PORTO AIRPORT / USA: After breakfast, you will leave the hotel for Porto Airport. After a wonderful time in Portugal, you will head back home to the USA! (B)

