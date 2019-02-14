Roe Conn Full Show (2/14/19): George Will talks baseball & politics, Michael Cohen’s lawyer talks Manafort, & Richard Roeper reviews Hunter
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, February 14th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on a report that Chicago prosecutors have new video evidence of R&B star R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl, noted baseball historian & political commentator George Will looks at proposed rule changes to baseball and President Trump declaring a national emergency to get funding for his border wall, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling has wintery forecast in store for Chicago, attorney Mike Monico(who is representing Michael Cohen) talks about the trouble ahead for Paul Manafort, the Top Five@5 features new music from The Pet Shop Boys, ABC-7’s Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles warns about a dating app scam that is landing people in serious trouble, and Richard Roeper reviews Hunter -a made in Chicago horror thriller about a guy convinced there are supernatural beings behind the murder of his mother & sister. Plus, Dr. Laura Calamos, Christina Faklis Adair (Assistant State’s Attorney at Cook County), Atty Tinos Diamantatos, Judge Anna Demacopoulos, & Atty Robert A. Clifford stop by to promote The Trial of Hippocrates put on by the National Hellenic Museum.
