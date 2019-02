× President Trump calls Cochran on Valentine’s Day

President Trump calls Cochran on Valentine’s Day to correct some of the fake new stories that have been flying around. He said he loves his new golf simulator. He is excited about the women that are getting into the presidential race. He compares the race to the Bachelorette. He says he’s paying a man to take his wife out for Valentine’s Day and, as always, he closes with “Later loser”.