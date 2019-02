× Patriot Education Golf Outing Coming Up Next Month

Retired U.S. Air Force General Richard B. Myers has returned to his home state and Alma mater to serve as Kansas State University President. The 4-Star General joins Steve Cochran in studio to talk about the Patriot Education Fund, along with the fund’s chairman, Dave Dahler, and Mark Slaby. For more information on their golf outing, CLICK HERE.