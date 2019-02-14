× Nick Digilio 02.14.19: Anti-Valentine’s Day, TV Talk, Breakup Stories

Hour 1

+ Show Start

+ The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg talks TV

Hour 2:

+ Dan Fienberg talks TV concluded

+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories

Hour 3:

+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories continued

Hour 4:

+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories continued

+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Movies

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)