Nick Digilio 02.14.19: Anti-Valentine’s Day, TV Talk, Breakup Stories
Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg talks TV
Hour 2:
+ Dan Fienberg talks TV concluded
+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories
Hour 3:
+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories continued
Hour 4:
+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories continued
+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Movies
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)