Nick Digilio 02.14.19: Anti-Valentine’s Day, TV Talk, Breakup Stories

Show host Nick Digilio

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg talks TV

Hour 2:
+ Dan Fienberg talks TV concluded
+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories

Hour 3:
+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories continued

Hour 4:
+ Anti-Valentine’s Day Breakup Songs and Stories continued
Anti-Valentine’s Day Movies

