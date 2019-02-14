Mystery solved! Dean Richards explains how he found the mystery girl behind the 41-year-old ‘Bozo’ postcard

Posted 1:59 PM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:58PM, February 14, 2019

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by the great Dean Richards! Dean explains how he found Sonali Dighe, the girl who sent in the Bozo postcard over 40 years ago. He also reviews “Isn’t it Romantic”, “Alita: Death Angel”, and “Happy Death Day 2 U”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.