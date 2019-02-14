× Mystery solved! Dean Richards explains how he found the mystery girl behind the 41-year-old ‘Bozo’ postcard

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by the great Dean Richards! Dean explains how he found Sonali Dighe, the girl who sent in the Bozo postcard over 40 years ago. He also reviews “Isn’t it Romantic”, “Alita: Death Angel”, and “Happy Death Day 2 U”.

