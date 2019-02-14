× Mayoral candidate Bob Fioretti, Kathy Hunt Muse on police consent decree, Jason Van Dyke attorney Jennifer Blagg

Attorney and former alderman Bob Fioretti is in studio to discuss his run for Chicago mayor.

American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois Special Litigation Counsel Kathy Hunt Muse discusses the recently approved Chicago police consent decree.

Criminal defense attorney Jennifer Blagg joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments in her client, Jason Van Dyke’s case.