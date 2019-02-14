Just in time for Valentine’s Day: Bill’s best friend and Blackhawks’ great, Grant Mulvey!

Bill, Wendy, and Blackhawk great/Bill's new best friend, Grant Mulvey.

Bill and Wendy welcome Chicago Blackhawks legend and Bill’s best friend in the whole world, Grant Mulvey to the show. They discuss the Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday, where the Blackhawks stand in the Wild Card race, what to expect from tonight’s game against the New Jersey Devils, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

