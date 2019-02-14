Tiffany Van Dyke, wife of a white Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Chicago as her attorneys Tammy Wendt, left, and Dan Herbert listen. Van Dyke says her husband has been assaulted by inmates in his Connecticut prison cell. Van Dyke was jailed in Rock Island, Illinois, before the move this month to the low-security prison in Danbury, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Jason Van Dyke Appellate Lawyer Jennifer Blagg: “‘You can’t ignore a jury’s verdict when they convict someone of second-degree murder'”
Tiffany Van Dyke, wife of a white Chicago police officer who fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Chicago as her attorneys Tammy Wendt, left, and Dan Herbert listen. Van Dyke says her husband has been assaulted by inmates in his Connecticut prison cell. Van Dyke was jailed in Rock Island, Illinois, before the move this month to the low-security prison in Danbury, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Jason Van Dyke Appellate Lawyer Jennifer Blagg joins John Williams to discuss the attack on her client after he was transferred to a federal prison in Connecticut without his attorneys’ knowledge. And, Jennifer responds to listeners who have trouble sympathizing for Van Dyke.